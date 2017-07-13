The F40 at 30

Life, legend has it, begins at 40. At the very least, for Ferrari, it was to prove one hell of a year.

In the mid-1980s, the Modenese rumour mill was alive with tales of a radical new prototype taking secretly to the streets of Maranello. The car in question was the Evoluzione, an extreme aerodynamic evocation of the 288 GTO.

Uncompromising and aggressive to behold, it was a world apart from the elegance and comparative understatement of the GTO, and indeed of any Ferrari to have gone before. But the supercar space race had entered a new era, and the Evoluzione was just a stepping stone to something even more remarkable: the F40 which can now be admired also at the Museo Ferrari at Maranello.