The beginning of a beautiful relationship

The season would begin in America, at Sebring in Florida. The Scuderia chose not to race, although a private Ferrari entrant would come sixth, in a 166 MM.

The Mille Miglia was held a month later, in April. The Ferrari 340 MM of Count Giannino Marzotto beat his more fancied teammates Villoresi and Farina, never mind two minor crashes and a bonnet that refused to open (his mechanics instead cut a hole in the bonnet to change the oil). The winning car is now in the Enzo Ferrari museum in Modena. Le Mans in June was won by Jaguar after a race-long duel with Ferrari. The Spa 24 hours a month later saw a convincing win for the Ferrari 375 MM of Hawthorn and Farina, 18 laps ahead of the nearest Jaguar. The 375 MM was a more muscular evolution of the 340 MM, with its F1-based V12 engine increased in capacity from 4.1- to 4.5-litres.

A Ferrari 375 MM would win again at the Nürburgring 1000 km in August, reigning world F1 champion Alberto Ascari (partnered by 1950 world champion Giuseppe Farina) winning by more than 15 minutes.