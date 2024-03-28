THE BEAUTY OF SYNERGY

The courage to keep exploring new limits has always been the heartbeat of Ferrari. And without question, the new Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider represent new extremes. Here is an entirely fresh concept: an XX car that is, for the first time ever, road legal.

Extreme also describes the challenges of designing this latest Special Series model, completed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, headed by Flavio Manzoni. To design what is effectively a track car and bring it to the road was never going to be an easy task. But Manzoni points out that Ferrari has the perfect wellspring from which to draw: “The SF90 XX owes a lot to our experiences with other track projects, such as the FXX K, 488 GT3 and the 296 Challenge. Many of the challenges we faced with these cars, we also faced with the SF90 XX – simply on a different order of magnitude.”