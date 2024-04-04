THE ART OF COLLECTING

Wayne Leach has always been passionate about cars. Having sold 16 of them by the age of 18 he decided to turn that passion into a career and is now one of New Zealand’s most well respected car dealers, having owned and operated Winger Motors – one of the country’s largest dealer networks – for the past 30 years.

However, it wasn’t until December 2015 that Leach finally acquired his very first Ferrari. It was a 308 GTB, red with cream trim, and the first of a sizeable collection that grew so quickly it soon needed a special place to call home. So, in 2019 Leach purchased a building to house his fleet of Ferraris, as well as his burgeoning art collection.