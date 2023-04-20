The 456 GT: A Grand Legacy

With Pininfarina’s graceful pen strokes realised in lightweight metal, the results were breathtaking, the 456 GT’s bonnet stretched long to house its extravagant V12, the cabin was regally set back and its roof gently tapered into a tightly drawn tail, while the lines were smoother, more rounded and more aerodynamic than the set-square geometry of the 412 – itself, a product of the 70s.

In echoes of those classic 365s, pop-up headlights rose on demand from the incredibly low-set nose with cooling air inlets subtly sunk into the bonnet behind like a mirror image.

This air-inlet graphic was then repeated in a C-shaped scallop down the body side, beginning behind the front wheel and flowing neatly into both sideskirt and rear haunch. Pininfarina had masterfully added definition to the streamlined flanks while visually subtracting metal.

Understatement continued with an electronically activated spoiler tucked away in the rear valance, discreetly adding downforce as the 456 GT homed in on its 300 kmh-plus top speed.