THE BB SECRET

It's well known that Ferrari names are wonderful and poetic. For years, these names were simply assigned according to the engine's unit displacement. Indeed, it used to be possible to you could calculate the displacement of a Ferrari by multiplying the car's name by the number of cylinders (for example, 275 times 12 equals 3,300, and so on). But a particular Ferrari has an amazing name engraved on its bodywork, that of a film star. It is the BB, named in honour of Brigitte Bardot.

It sounds like an incredible story and it could easily become the plot of a movie. It all began when Ferrari set out on the seemingly impossible quest to find an heir to the beautiful Daytona. The specifications given to Pininfarina were seemingly impossible to satisfy: 'build a car with a 12-cylinder engine mounted centrally rather than at the front, but with the same appeal of the Daytona.'