Tailoring the American Dream

The latest Tailor Made department can be found in midtown Manhattan, inside the re-designed Ferrari New York showroom on Park Avenue.

Opened last October, it is only the third such outlet in the entire world, after Maranello and Shanghai. It has already proved a great success, with clients already booking up for several months in advance.

“The Grand Opening was a true celebration of the American spirit here in New York City,” says Matteo Torre, President of Ferrari North America. “Here we have a great energy, diverse personalities and inspiring creativity, that will surely be reflected in the cars that will ultimately be produced with the dedicated team that is in place.”

The ‘star’ of that launch event was a special Tailor Made 812 Superfast painted in a stunning asymmetrically-striped combination of Rosso Corsa, Bianco Sanae, and Blu Montecarlo.

The dazzling scheme took inspiration from the United States' 'Stars and Stripes' flag, uniting the various different states and cultures to be found in the USA.