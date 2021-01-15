Success driven

The home of Ferrari is Italy, but its family extends across the world. Enthusiastic and knowledgeable customers and fans are present around the globe – but so too are a talented and dedicated network of Ferrari dealers.

Within those dealers are people. Our people. People who welcome Ferrari enthusiasts into the brand as they realise a dream, people who build long-term relationships with passionate clients, and people who ensure any and every servicing request is meticulously met.

Their work does not go unrecognised, be it through appreciation and thanks from Ferrari owners, or recognition between their peers within each dealer. But Ferrari goes further, identifying and distinguishing the best of the best within our family of technicians, sales, aftersales and marketing executives, with the Testa Rossa Awards.