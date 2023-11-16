Sprint City

“I’m 65 years old, so asking me to drive a Ferrari down the Las Vegas Strip at 2am. is a bit insane,” Cheever says, with a laugh. “But just sitting in that Ferrari was so great. I was like a teenager blipping the throttle.”

The reason the America-born, Italy-raised racer hopped in that 296 GTS in this fabled Nevada city was to retrace a small portion of a Formula One racetrack that is being resurrected for the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023, to take place on the 18th of November.

The last time F1 cars roared in ‘Sin City’ was 1982, and Cheever almost claimed that race in his Ligier-Matra, settling for third after he damaged a suspension part. He recalls the intense heat of the race – literally. That contest, incredibly, was run during the day when desert temperatures often push 100 degrees Fahrenheit. For November’s race, drivers will take in Las Vegas in all its artificial-light splendour as the starting flag drops at 10pm local time.