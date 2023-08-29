Speed of sound

Anyone who’s ever driven a Ferrari through a tunnel or stood at a track within earshot of a red Formula 1 car knows that the Prancing Horse represents glorious sound as much as speed. And, of course, Ferrari has been an inspiration to songwriters and lyricists for generations, from Chris Rea’s Daytona through to Frank Ocean’s White Ferrari, via Jamiroquai’s Black Devil Car (inspired by Jay Kay’s nero-metallic Enzo) and too many rap references to count. Music, both mechanical and orchestral, is part of the romance. Sound quality is paramount, whether it’s coming out of the exhaust or the speakers.

All of which makes the union of Ferrari and world leaders in sound technology Bang & Olufsen such a welcome partnership. Bang & Olufsen, which was established in Struer, Denmark, in 1925 and has been at the cutting-edge of sound innovation ever since, are launching a new collection of state-of-the-art headphones, earphones and portable and home speakers.