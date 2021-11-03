Indeed, some sense of how the V6 engine sounds and performs can be gleaned from the fact that, during its development the engine earned itself the nickname ‘piccolo V12’ – little V12. How would Dini himself describe its sound? “It’s very involving,” he says. “You can feel the performance from the sound, right in your stomach. The air being sucked in, the injectors, the combustion, the exhaust – it’s like an orchestra.”

Asked which aspect of this new powertrain he is most proud of, Dini replies: “The fact that it is so compact, so light and has such a low centre of gravity – it contributes so much to the car’s performance.

“I’m proud of the whole team, which has put into practice every lesson we’ve learnt from previous turbocharged engines. The V6 hybrid represents a new pinnacle in terms of performance, power, and sound.”