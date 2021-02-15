The test Tonizza undertook was designed to assess his responsiveness: ‘The car was adjusted, and I had to figure out what had been changed,’ says Tonizza. ‘We started with modifications that were simple to identify and then became more complex and sophisticated. I hope I made a positive impression on the engineers and that there will be a second opportunity…’

Tonizza subsequently returned to his own world and immediately secured pole position in the Austrian Virtual GP, dominating the race from the first lap to the last in the opening round of the 2021 F1 Esports Series.

For this lifelong fan of the Scuderia, this unique experience with the Formula 1 team may now have helped him become even stronger in the field where he is already a star.