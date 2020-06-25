After hours in Rome

My story begins in Rome. I’d been commissioned by a Russian oligarch living in London to whom I was recommended by the Peruvian curator of an Italian collection in Sweden (thank heavens for Google Translate). This oligarch, let’s call him Ivan, had thrown a Christmas party in his Kensington mansion, after which he’d discovered that a small anthology of Pushkin’s poems was missing from his shelves. The book wasn’t valuable per se – just one among thousands of a cheap, mass-produced edition – but it had accompanied his grandfather from gulag to gulag during a decade of Siberian exile. To Ivan the volume was priceless, and Ivan knew the price of everything.

A nexus of security cameras easily identified the culprit – the trophy wife of an American billionaire had slipped the book into her miniature handbag – but it took my researchers many months of subtle probing to establish in which of their six homes it was shelved.

I was holidaying at the Villa d’Este on Lake Como when the text arrived: Palazzo ‘xxx’ on Via ‘yyy’. The timing was perfect: New York Fashion Week had just begun, so Mr and Mrs ‘zzz’ would be in Manhattan for at least six days. I packed a bag, and set my Ferrari Roma’s GPS for the only place I ever stay in the Eternal City – the paradisiacal Hotel Eden.



I’m not in the business of helping the bad guys (or my good guy competitors), so I’ll gloss over how I ‘re-acquired’ the book.

Hollywood likes to portray burglary as a complex, high-tech affair: elaborate alarms, hidden panels, secret doors, lasers. But in my experience, by the time you find yourself examining floor- plans and wiring diagrams, you might as well give up. The maxim of Israeli security is “find the bomber not the bomb” – similarly, my maxim is “don’t force the lock, find the open door”. You get further, faster with a bunch of flowers than a bunch of skeleton keys.

Suffice to say, I was in and out in twenty minutes, with the Pushkin tucked under my arm.

But things got tricky the next day.

I was enjoying my favourite Roman lunch at my favourite Roman restaurant, Da Fortunato, when an urbane, dark-suited man walked slowly and purposefully past my pavement table. Some minutes later, now flanked by two policemen, he walked back and approached me.

“Buongiorno, signore, parla italiano?” he murmured, discretely flashing his badge.

“Si, un po’ – ma inglese is easier.”

“You are American, I think?”

“English,” I lied. “A tourist. On holiday.”

“Of course, signore. I wonder if you might come with us?”

I gestured at my unfinished vitello tonnato. “It’s not really convenient.”

“I am sorry, signore, but I must insist.”

“Am I under arrest?’”

He smiled. “Of course not, signore. And do not worry about the bill, I will explain to the restaurant.”

The elegance of his manners did little to disguise his firmness of purpose, and so I put down my wine glass, and skirted round my (absolutely fascinated) fellow diners. “It’s not far, signore.”

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little trepidatious as we approached the Commissariato Trevi Campo Marzio – though I was reassured by our casualness of pace, and the absence of handcuffs. We entered the police station through a side entrance, and I was led up a series of back stairs to a long, thin, brightly-lit room, one side of which was taken up by a vast and obviously two-way mirror.

“The Usual Suspects?” I forced a smile. “Ah, sì. I soliti sospetti – assolutamente!” the detective joked back, before pointing to the numbers painted on the floor. “Stand at number nine, please.”