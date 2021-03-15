Open to the future

The Ferrari SF90 Spider is the Prancing Horse’s first production plug-in spider, combining the thrill and versatility of open-top driving with the extreme supercar specification of the SF90 Stradale. The latest iteration of Ferrari’s signature Retractable Hard Top (RHT) delivers unparalleled en plein air exhilaration, while the powertrain combines a 780cv 4.0-litre V8 and three electric motors to unleash a maximum of 1,000cv.

As such, the very pinnacle of Ferrari technology takes the thrill of open-top driving one step further. The experience at the wheel is beyond imagination, and the same record-breaking performance as the SF90 Stradale puts the SF90 Spider not only at the very top of the Ferrari range of road cars, but also its category.