We Race, imagining the future of formula 1

Meanwhile, among the innovations for spectators, VIS.IO virtual reality headsets allow fans to see the race from the “driving” seat – or from one of the seven other cameras, which feed live, high-definition video footage to VR headsets. Gruelling circuits, extreme race conditions, futuristic vehicles: Formula Warp is an unforgettable experience that exceeds all of Man’s limits. Yet some things don’t change (so much): as in the past, the championship is dominated by a few racing teams. Now jump ahead to the year 2095. Formula Warp is about to be shaken up: in a mysterious factory, a new single-seater that will take on the champions is being assembled.

It’s a special model, destined to forever change the history of the championship itself. At least, this is what its creator – a certain Lucas Hoth – hopes. Hoth is at the heart of a new scuderia, Legacy Racing, whose adventures are likely to become the stuff of legend. This is the setting of We Race (weracecomic.ferrari.com), the new comic strip about future racing launched last March by Scuderia Ferrari, whose aim is not just to create an engaging story, but to find a new channel through which to transmit the values of the Scuderia itself.