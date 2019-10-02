Scuderia Ferrari's Sportscar success

Heading into the 1961 World Sportscar Championship, the Scuderia Ferrari was the team to beat. The Ferrari cars were the most eagerly-awaited when the race season began in late March with the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The 250 Testa Rossa cars excelled on this challenging US track, which was so gruelling it was said any car that manages to finish the 12-hour race is ready for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.