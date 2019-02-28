Three years on two wheels

Everyone knows that in its early years Scuderia Ferrari used Alfa Romeos before moving over to Maranello-built cars. However, not everyone is aware that for three years the team from Modena also took part in motorcycle competitions and won several races around Italy.

Same philosophy

The purpose was the same as with four wheels: to help sports customers wanting to try their hand at competitions by providing them with men, equipment and technical support. Enzo Ferrari also believed in motorcycling as a training activity for drivers who could potentially have to work alongside gentlemen drivers in endurance races. After all, both Tazio Nuvolari and Achille Varzi, two key Scuderia Ferrari drivers, came from motorcycling.