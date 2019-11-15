1968: The victorious Dino 166 F2

The Dino 166 F2 was born in 1967 and had competed in only one race, with Jonathan Williams at Rouen. The V6 engine had a displacement of 1,596 cubic centimetres and produced 200 horsepower. In 1968, Ferrari competed in various races, including the European Grand Prix, and earned a second place and two victories with Brambilla at the end-of-season finale. It was "Tino" himself who led this car to triumph, first at Hockenheim and then at Vallelunga.

The car was beloved by Enzo, due to his son Dino having worked on its engine. In these two races Brambilla also set the fastest lap, while in Rome he also earned pole position. De Adamich was second at Vallelunga while a third driver, Derek Bell, claimed third place at Hockenheim but sprung to the front at Zandvoort, where he obtained the fastest lap in a tie with Brambilla. During the season, in races outside the European Grand Prix, the car was also piloted by Jacky Ickx, Chris Amon, Brian Redman, Giancarlo Baghetti and Mario Casoni.