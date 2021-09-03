“From my position at number 10 on the starting grid, I focussed on the starting lights: I managed what was perhaps the best start of my career, and was immediately in the group of the best,” Arnoux recalls, his eyes laughing at the memory.

The French pilota arrived at the first curve in seventh position, then he overtook the Lotus of Elio De Angelis and gained another position – reaching fifth – after Andrea De Cesaris withdrew in his Alfa Romeo. In a short time, René closed in on, and soon overtook, Cheever’s Renault, a feat he repeated with Riccardo Patrese, who was at the wheel of the second Brabham.



At that point Arnoux was gaining quickly on Nelson Piquet and Alain Prost, in Brabham and Renault respectively, who were battling each other.