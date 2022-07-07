The logistics alone are staggering. Over 144 cars - a record in Cavalcade history - from all corners of the globe, arrived in Monaco, the world’s second-smallest sovereign state (Vatican City being the smallest) to embark on a weeklong expedition that would cover 1,225 kms, and nearly 24 hours behind the wheel.
Watch the biggest Cavalcade in history make its way along the Italian and French Riviera
Originally planned for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, the Cavalcade’s route was designed to allow the crews ( who had flown in from as far afield as the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand) to explore as much of the beautiful Italian and French Riveria as possible, including the Côte d’Azur, the Riviera di Ponente, the Alpine passes and the wonderful interiors of both Italy and France.
Commençant chaque jour à Monaco, la Cavalcade a emprunté les routes étroites de la ville et les vues panoramiques sur les montagnes au cours de leur aventure de cinq jours.
Home to one of the oldest Grand Prix circuits in the world (the race has been held on the narrow streets since 1929), The Principality of Monaco is no stranger to the orchestral sounds of a Ferrari engine, however the sight of 144 Prancing Horses, departing at a rate of three cars per minute, was impressive, even by seasoned Monégasque standards.
The daily routes took the crews from the iconic 1864 Hôtel De Paris out up the winding roads of the Principality and then either left towards France, or right, into Italy. Day One took the cars down along the glittering Mediterranean to the ancient Roman city of Sanremo before turning inland and climbing 547 meters above sea level to the historic Vicoforte sanctuary for a car exhibition in the historic centre. And from there, as it was for every evening, the return journey to Monaco for the cavalcade to share stories and magical moments over dinner.
Un record de 144 voitures parcourent les plus de 1 225 km de la Cavalcade Riviera 2022
Having taken in the Italian coast, the second day was devoted to the Côte d’Azur, beginning with the iconic drive from Monaco to Saint-Tropez and then a return journey that took in high winding roads and mountain tunnels that makes up the hinterland of Provence.
Day three took all 144 cars for a 370 km round trip from Monaco into France, travelling up between the passes of the Maritime Alps, before cutting across the border into Italy at the ski resort of Isola 2000 and crossing the Piedmont countryside back to Monaco
La vue impressionnante d'un nombre record de 144 Ferrari partant pour l'aventure du lendemain à un rythme de trois voitures par minute
Having covered an average of 350 kms per day, the final day was a more leisurely affair of just 140 kms to allow each crew to experience the legendary Col de Turini pass, a 1607 meter, hairpin-heavy road that features in the Monte Carlo Rally. The cavalcade completed their journey with a grand parade in Monaco and a final display in Place du Casino, before the teams joined Prince Albert of Monaco for an aperitif ahead of the much anticipated Gala Dinner and charity auction.
The auction, held during the Gala Dinner, supports educational projects for those in need, under the coordination of the Government of Monaco and Madame Isabelle Bonnal, of the Direction de l'Éducation Nationale de la Jeunesse et des Sports, joined the occasion.
This year, alongside a place at the Cavalcade 2023, plus the Ferrari memorabilia being auctioned off was an exclusive opportunity to have the first drive in the new Ferrari Purosangue which arrives later this year, and write about the experience in The Official Ferrari Magazine. The perfect end to an unforgettable week.