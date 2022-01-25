And as aficionados of Ferrari know very well, when it comes to the iconic,



Maranello has an embarrassment of riches upon which to draw – so much so that Ferrari launched its new Icona programme in 2018, directly inspired by its own glorious icons.





Whilst the first fruit of this programme – the stunning Monza SP1 and SP2 pairing – drew on 1950s barchetta tropes, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 channels the spirit of another golden age in Ferrari history: Sports Prototypes racers of the 1960s and ’70s.