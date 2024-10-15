Racing Past

Taking place on the often treacherous and poorly surfaced public roads that wound precariously around Sicily, heroic ‘piloti’ such as Stirling Moss, Jean Manuel Fangio and Tazio Nuvolari earned their racing stripes here, often putting their lives at risk in the process.

The original race, which first took place in 1906 but was stopped for safety reasons in 1977, may be long gone, but it is not forgotten. Today the Targa Florio is still celebrated every year as a regularity rally, with classic car owners and their steeds coming from all over the world to descend on Sicily and retrace the route of the original race and the motorsport legends who campaigned it – although with far less emphasis on outright speed, and more of a focus on Sicily’s fantastic roads, stunning scenery and marvellous food.