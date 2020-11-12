Pure emotion

The SF90 Spider offers the unique ability to open up its retractable hard top (RHT), allowing your emotions to be fully amplified by the wind around you, the infinite sky above and, perhaps above all, the pure sound of this exceptional Ferrari.

Chief Technology Officer, Michael Leiters, expands: “If we talk about driving emotions, we have to talk about the sound. Low revs: basses, high revs: soprano. Thrilling metallic sounds. It’s like a symphony. The faster you go, the more volume you want to have. And now we enter in a new dimension. And this is the sound of this new dimension.”

It’s not just the soundtrack that reaches new heights in the SF90 Spider. Ferrari’s ingenious RHT concept means open-air driving can be achieved in a mere 14 seconds, even while on the move. The RHT’s remarkable compactness is beautifully integrated into the overall shape, as Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, elaborates: “The two rear buttresses sit on a very iconic feature, the flying bridge, an architectural element that gives a forward tension that we call the slingshot effect.”