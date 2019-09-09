One man, seven V12 Ferraris

“I have owned a Ferrari since 1980; I bought a 308 GT4 Dino, which I drove for more than 25 years. But it wasn’t until 2006 that a long-held curiosity got the better of me. I test-drove a 575 Superamerica. And my goodness, it was fabulous. It did everything I expected a V12 would do. It simply felt right”. Peter bought that car on the spot. His collection had begun.

“The point of the set is for each car to represent its era”, he explains. And where else to start, but with the 166? “Without this car’s success, there would be no Ferrari”. Peter’s car is actually the ninth Ferrari ever made, further enhancing its provenance. However, as with all his cars, this does not put him off using it. “I consider myself the custodian of these cars. I don’t think that I should hide them away, so I’m very active with the cars – and if this means I get mud on the carpets or dirt on the bodywork, then so be it. I’ve even taken Lizzie shopping, with granny in the back”.

Yes, Lizzie: Peter names all his cars. “Bessie, the 575, was the first. I actually used her as my commuter car between Norfolk and London for many years. That’s why she has a higher mileage than most, and I loved every minute”.