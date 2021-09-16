Yet a few months later, he scored a wonderful win at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, his third F1 victory for the Scuderia. Teammate and fellow countryman Mike Hawthorn came second, in a memorable Ferrari 1-2.





Two weeks later, in the German GP at the daunting and dangerous Nürburgring, Collins ran off the road while dicing for the lead, after entering the tricky Pflanzgarten section a touch too quickly and slightly off-line. In those days, high-speed mistakes meant either lucky escapes or tragedy. As another English driver and future Ferrari star Tony Brooks put it: ‘Sometimes we got away with it and sometimes we didn’t.’





Poor Collins didn’t. He was thrown from his somersaulting car – this was before drivers wore seat belts – and hit a tree. He was the second Ferrari F1 driver killed in just four weeks. A month earlier, teammate Luigi Musso died in a similar accident in the French GP.

