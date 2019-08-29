A Pebble Beach to remember

Monterey Car Week took place in California in the second week of August, with Ferrari once again claiming a starring role in what is the USA's most highly-anticipated annual motoring extravaganza for collectors and enthusiasts.

Central to proceedings was the 'Casa Ferrari' hospitality village, stationed on the famous Fairway One at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, which rightly focussed on celebrating the '90th Anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari'.

And this year the Prancing Horse really pushed the boat out, with an unprecedentedly rich and varied range of models on show in its Ferrari Concorso parade, held in conjunction with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.