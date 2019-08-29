A Pebble Beach to remember

Monterey Car Week took place in California in the second week of August, with Ferrari once again claiming a starring role in what is the USA's most highly-anticipated annual motoring extravaganza for collectors and enthusiasts.
Central to proceedings was the 'Casa Ferrari' hospitality village, stationed on the famous Fairway One at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, which rightly focussed on celebrating the '90th Anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari'.
And this year the Prancing Horse really pushed the boat out, with an unprecedentedly rich and varied range of models on show in its Ferrari Concorso parade, held in conjunction with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Standout pieces in the Classiche-certified category featured a legend amongst automobiles, the 8C 2300 Monza of the Scuderia Ferrari Alfa Romeo, dating from 1933. This was accompanied by a 1956 250 GT, a 250 Testa Rossa from 1958, a 1963 250 GTO, a 365 GTB4 Competizione from 1972, and a comparatively young F40 Competizione from 1992.
But the Ferrari presence wasn't entirely dedicated to looking back at the brand's rich history. The thousands of visitors were delighted by the chance to get up close and personal with a rich bevvy of today's star attractions, including an F8 Tributo, a 488 Pista Piloti, a GTC4Lusso, and an 812 Superfast.
As if all that wasn't enough, American car lovers were also treated to two other racing-inspired creations, starting with the keenly-awaited North American debut of the series-produced Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which attracted a lot of interest.
Plus, especially freighted in for the occasion, on show was the P80/C, a unique creation that demonstrated once again the bravura of the One-Off programme. Four years in development, and only recently completed, the P80/C was commissioned by Hong Kong entrepreneur and Ferrari collector, TK Mak.
Based on the 488 GT3, and boasting a 580hp 3.9litre twin turbo V8 engine, the car looked resplendent in the California sunshine in its Rosso Vero livery.
All in all, this year was a classic edition of Pebble Beach, one that will remain in the memory for years to come.