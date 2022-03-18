“It has always been an honour,” he stresses, “but at the beginning of my career it was also a burden, but that’s not his fault!” Of the racing world he says, “Industry insiders and the Media can be cynical and at the start of my career there were plenty of people who were insinuating that I was only there because I was the son of a champion racer. In that period my father spurred me on and helped me to give of my best. That’s how I was able to show, through my results, that I deserved the career that I was carving out for myself.” All that was a long time ago. “I’d say I’ve learned to stand on my own two feet since then,” he says, with a relaxed smile. “But it is still fundamentally important to me to know that my father is by my side!”

Sainz senior is a discrete presence, at home as in the paddock, but remains a central figure in the life of his son, as Carlos reveals in an anecdote about signing for Ferrari.

“I will always remember the day we closed the deal. As always happens, we had to work on various drafts of the contract, having lots of meetings, and with emails going back and forth between Madrid and Maranello. Plus, everything had to be done via video call because Covid meant that it was impossible to travel. That morning, I got up at eight o’clock and my father told me, ‘Grab a pen, the Ferrari contract has arrived. And you have to sign it.’ I was still in my pyjamas,” laughs Carlos. “But I signed there and then!”