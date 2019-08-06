Certifying a Masterpiece

The truth is, would you purchase a painting by a famous artist without verifying its authenticity beforehand? Of course not. The situation is very similar for cars, indeed it becomes increasingly important year after year. Vintage cars often fall into the category of “passion investments” and the classic car market has continuously grown in value over time.

The numerous critics who deemed the constantly rising prices of cars the result of a speculative bubble have been forced to re-evaluate the situation since the demand for models that are ever more rare, non-replicable and unavailable has shown no sign of slowing down. From this point of view, being able to certify the authenticity of your car or verify that of a car you are considering purchasing becomes fundamental.

Upon customer request, Ferrari can provide the Ferrari Classiche Certificate of Authenticity, which is the only official document available to certify that a car fully corresponds to the original specifications it had at the time it left the Company. This certificate is not issued automatically, rather it requires an in-depth inspection by a group of Ferrari Classiche experts who examine the chassis, engine, gearbox and transmission, suspension, brakes, wheels and bodywork, plus the interior.