Ferrari-Ford: the best of enemies

But when the dust settled on this contest, Ford would forever be associated with the exploits of its GT40, and Ferrari – thanks in part to gripping television coverage – would overnight become the red cars that haunted the fantasies of many a future US car buyer.

‘This rivalry resulted in your everyman learning more about Ferrari and what it stood for,' says Adams, who along with TV personality and racer Carolla is behind a documentary on the automotive passion of Paul Newman (Winning: The Racing Life Of Paul Newman) and, coming soon, films on the exploits of Carroll Shelby and African-American racing pioneer Willy T Ribbs.

‘What you realised was that this really was the first time in the history of racing that a company [Ford] spent millions of dollars to win,’ says Adams. ‘In terms of Ferrari, after this duel, they largely pulled out of Le Mans [as a factory team] and focused on Formula One. They realised they could not spend what Ford was willing to do. In the end, that all began the high-priced war to win that we see now at many levels of racing.’

Adams says that when he and Carolla read A J Baime’s 2009 book on the Ferrari-Ford battle, Go Like Hell (long rumoured to be made into a motion picture), they knew that the archetypes of a gripping drama were all in place.