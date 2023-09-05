My Every Day Ferrari: Oliver Plassmann

There are drivers attracted to the track for the glamour, others for the speed, others because they liked that movie with Steve McQueen. Then there is Oliver Plassmann. He got into it “because of the wings”.

He explains: “My wife Anna has got a thing about cars with ‘wings’”. Back in 2018 when Oliver found himself moseying around in the Ulrich Frankfurt dealership, Anna’s eyes fell upon ‘that car over there with the wings’. “Oh no, said the dealer, to drive that one you have to join Ferrari Challenge,” recalls Oliver.

So one year later he did, entering the Trofeo Pirelli. Nowadays he is doing more track time than Mr McQueen ever did, supported by the Rinaldi racing team based not that far from the Nürburgring.