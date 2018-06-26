Mules to dreams: how Ferraris become real

A dark, boxy object emerges from the night fog, emitting a sound like nothing on Earth. It’s so out of the ordinary that shocked onlookers mistake it for a UFO. This craft may not be of extra-terrestrial origin, but it is, in many ways, equally fantastical: it’s a Ferrari prototype, on test in the hills around Maranello. This other-worldly visitor is just one stage in the remarkable life-cycle of every new Ferrari. To arrive at production-ready status is the work of an extraordinary series of chapters. It starts with ideas;

progresses through distinct stages – seven of them – that test and refine those ideas; and only after years of hard work is the perfected car unveiled to the public. Matteo Lanzavecchia, Vehicle Office Director, tells us about the very first physical phase: the ‘demo’ vehicle. “Demo cars are conceptual vehicles used for testing innovations, new components and new systems, like brakes, suspension and aerodynamic ideas, or even new layouts, such as four-seaters, or four-wheel drive.