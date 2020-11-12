Memories to last a lifetime

The most popular objects, of course, are the collectible models. There’s everything, in plastic, metal and ceramic. There are collector’s ultimate dreams, like the Monogram 275P in 1:24 scale, complete with its original box. And there’s no shortage of vintage Children’s Cars, either, represented here by two pieces of rare beauty: a Ferrari 180 Testa Rossa Children’s and a 330 P2. The first has finesse in its aluminium body and spoked wheels (even if the proportions, as often with pedal cars, are not exactly perfect), and the second is quite simply a masterpiece. It’s no coincidence that it was built by the French makers De La Chapelle, who became famous around the world for their replicas of the Bugatti (in full scale). It’s a perfect replica of the car that ran at Monza, the Nürburgring and the Targa Florio. However, to excite the little ones, besides a wooden steering wheel and leather seats it also has a combustion engine linked up to a continuously variable transmission.

Finally, there are objects of unique historical value, which will drive fans bananas, like, close correspondence between Ferrari and the most exclusive racing teams, importers, dealers and customers. Among the various papers there are a few between Drake and the private teams that raced with Ferraris. Some of the writers want to be told when a new model is out, some want advice on how to be more competitive, and some ask for machines to keep in the garage for certain races. And to each of these letters, Enzo Ferrari responds personally, setting out the reasons for his answer point by point. And he never skimps on the details that historians and collectors love so much.

