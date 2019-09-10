Meeting Jody Scheckter: 1979 F1 Champion

“It was a relief!” grins Jody Scheckter. He sealed his 1979 F1 World Championship win at Monza in Italy, leading his team-mate across the line and making history with an almost-perfect victory. But like many champions, Jody’s first thought was simply satisfaction at having finally realised his dream with Ferrari. A year later, Scheckter bought his title-winning Ferrari 312 T4 racer. Today, it is housed in his collection at Laverstoke Park Farm, Scheckter’s thriving organic farming business in Hampshire, England, the pride of his stable.

Life after F1 has been busy for Jody and he admits he’s now trying to make time to enjoy it. When we meet, he pauses for a few moments, gazes at his car, and the memories come flooding back. “I had a fantastic time at Ferrari. I’d been speaking to them for several years, but finally signed in 1978 for the following two years.