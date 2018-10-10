Meet Ferrari’s WEC racing champs

We lose in the straights, and we’re a little heavy. It’s small differences that add to a big lap time difference, but we still hope things will improve through the season. “It’s frustrating, but that’s motorsport…” But James added that anything can happen in motorsport, and proof of the team’s fighting spirit came just days later. After they spoke to TOFM, the drivers continued preparations for the 6 Hours of Silverstone, and in a hard-fought race, they came through to take the victory. The two racers battled hard in the following round, the 6 Hours of Fuji in Japan.



With four rounds to go, they like third in the championship, just a few points off second place. The team is now well placed to fight in the remaining races, including another double-points round at Le Mans in 2019 – and, says Alessandro, the memories of last season will help them carry on driving hard. “We work together, we stay together, even when it’s not easy, and work the same direction.” Everyone now eagerly watches to see if the young and passionate duo can follow up their 2017 success with another World Championship for Ferrari.

