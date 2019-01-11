The Ferrari F1 racer who was first to win for France

Charles Leclerc will drive for Scuderia Ferrari in 2019, becoming the first Frenchman to race for the team since Jean Alesi in 1995. France, which held the world’s very first motor races in the 1890s, has a long history of race-winning drivers in Formula One – and the first to win, Maurice Trintignant, did so behind the wheel of a Ferrari. The breakthrough victory came in 1955.

By then, Trintignant was a Scuderia Ferrari driver, having been promoted into a works seat from the privateer Ecurie Rosier team. Both teams were running four-cylinder Ferrari 625s, and it was at that year’s Monaco Grand Prix that Trintignant was victorious. The wily Frenchman lined up ninth on the grid, but quickly started gaining places in the race.