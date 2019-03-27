Piston power

Thus, each piston receives a unique ID code in order to identify any fault-sources when it is hand-inspected, coupled with permitted tolerances equivalent to one 5,000th of a millimetre. The equivalent of one tenth the diameter of a human hair. Each cylinder bank on a Ferrari V8 uses different pistons, so each piston has a DataMatrix code to assign it to the corresponding cylinder. “We apply a chemical nickel dispersion coating to the liners to protect against friction and wear,” adds Türk. Pistons made for F1 prioritise 'knock resistance' rather than durability.

After heat-hardening, each pressing is machined on a high-speed mill (45,000rpm), then fitted with copper alloy pin bore bushings, forged in sintered stainless steel ring carriers, and receives a chemical nickel coating on the piston crown. The finished race piston is then inspected for cracks using a fluorescent dye and UV light. “As you can see, these are high-precision components,” says Türk. “They are little works of art, and we only make a few hundred of them each year.”

Road-going pistons for the V8 GT models are expected to deliver high-rpm performance for at least 200,000 kilometres. F1 pistons have instead a maximum required life of just 7,000 kilometres. Post-use analysis is essential. “They are cleaned, measured and checked for cracks and residual hardness. This enables us to identify the best cylinder in a given engine. Our task then is to bring all the other cylinders up to that level.”Effectively, Mahle and Ferrari are R&D partners. Their 2015 collaboration created a new pre-chamber ignition system to reduce F1 fuel consumption. “Today,” smiles Türk, “multiple manufacturers are using an evolution of this technology in their road-going sports cars.”