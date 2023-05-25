Magnificent in Monaco

Words: Gavin Green



Ferrari is the most storied and successful of F1 teams. And the Monaco GP is the most glamorous and famous of F1 races. So, perhaps it was serendipitous that it was back on 21 May 1950 that Scuderia Ferrari made its Formula One debut in Monaco, Alberto Ascari piloting his 125 to second place in the race.

Since then, Ferrari victories at Monaco have a special place in Formula One folklore. In all, Ferrari has won the race around the Principality’s narrow streets on 9 occasions, including three out of five races from 1997 to 2001 (all by Michael Schumacher).

The Scuderia’s most recent win was in 2017, after a dominant performance by the red cars: they qualified 1-2, led every lap, and saw Sebastian Vettel win from Kimi Räikkönen. It was Ferrari’s third 1-2 finish at F1’s most prestigious race.