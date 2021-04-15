Record setter

The accolade meant even more to Nurmi, as he achieved it in front of one of his idols, Ferrari Competizioni GT driver Toni Vilander. ‘I spoke with Toni this weekend. It’s great to speak to a professional – I asked lots of questions and he gave me plenty of tips as he’s so experienced.’

As for Vilander himself, given Nurmi names fellow Finn and two-time Formula 1 World Champion Mika Häkkinen as another racing hero, the Ferrari factory driver was taken aback with the compliment: ‘Luka’s words about me being his idol are surprising, actually emotional, but really nice.

‘He’s been so impressive, especially given how young he is. At Monza it’s not easy to find those last few extra tenths, but I spoke with his engineers and Luka was really impressive in the fast Lesmo corners, especially Lesmo 2.

‘He had the setback in the first race, and then had to reset overnight. Then he’d never driven a Ferrari Challenge car on wet tyres before, but he put it on pole – again – and then kept his confidence and concentration all the way through a tough race that was neutralized many times.’