One of its shiniest jewels is the 212 from 1951, acquired in 2018, winner of the 2019 Amelia Concours d’Elegance. “It’s a beautiful car. I was amazed at the line on it when I first saw it. What surprised me was the quality of the bodybuilding. The 212s, especially the exports, were essentially race cars. You either put a race body on it or a street body on it.”





He expertly relates its roller-coaster history, which saw it criss-cross the Atlantic, compete at Le Mans, and undergo a 1980 restoration. Asked if he has taken it for a spin, he responds, “Oh, all the time. It took me a while to learn how to drive it. What I like about that car, I take it with the top down, people always want to know where the driver is! The driver is on the right-hand side,” he chuckles. “Everybody gives me the thumbs up.” He can often be seen zipping around in it in leafy Purchase, New York, where he lives. “And I take it out to Montauk for the Summer.”







Asked why he still buys Ferrari, he pauses. “I bought my first Ferrari before I met my wife. Other than my wife and my children Ferrari has been the one constant thing in my life.” That’s a big thing to say. “Yeah, it is”, he agrees, thoughtfully. Then he brightens. “Ferrari was my ‘go-to’ Saturday car even when I was working my ass off.”

So what became of that magazine- devouring teenager? Is he now a ‘collector’, an ‘investor’, or a ‘Ferrarista’? “I like the last one better,” he smiles, wryly. There can be few people who more deserve the epithet.