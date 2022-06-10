And today, after nearly half a century away, the first details of the Le Mans Hypercar which will compete in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship have been unveiled.



As you would expect from 75 years of racing innovation, the car’s stylistic features show clear references to previous Prancing Horses. The front, in particular, is immediately recognizable as that of the 6.5 litre V12 Ferrari Daytona SP3, itself a nod to the sports protypes of the 1960s and the golden era of wheel racing.

The Le Mans Hypercar begins its first development tests over the coming weeks. With just over a year to go until the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023, the countdown to the appointment with history, fifty years after that last participation, has officially begun.