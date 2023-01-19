Learning Together

But Ferrari activity in this field is not only outward facing. Learning, especially 'continuous learning', is a concept very close to the heart of CEO Benedetto Vigna. "I begin from the concept that in life 'to become' is more important than 'to be"," he says. "Personal growth is the foundation for the growth of a community or, in this case, of a company. To learn means to remove obstacles, it means overcoming dogma, it means strengthening the capacity to adapt to change, above all in uncertain times like these.

Likewise, I strongly believe in transparency and in the sharing of our own knowledge. Putting it at the disposal of others means 'emptying' oneself a little, to then prepare yourself to fill up once again, in order to learn once more. It's a continuous cycle."

He adds: “I'd say that the most important symbol of our life is the question mark: if you want answers and you want to continue to learn, you have to always ask yourself questions.”

Vigna also believes communication is key, from people in all positions, saying: "In a hierarchical organisation the exchanges are vertical and therefore limited: those who are above talk only to those who are directly below them, and vice versa. But if these communications become open, and fluid, the number of exchanges increases, there's an exchange of information and knowledge. This is all added value. You know something? Put it at the service of others, and when others do the same your own personal growth benefits, too.“