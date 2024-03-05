Enzo Ferrari did not go out with a whimper but a bang. For a man who lived a life as full as his, that traversed two centuries and of course played a pivotal role in the rise of the automobile, it was only right and proper that the last car he personally signed off should be one of Ferrari’s best. Yet even by this company’s mighty standards, the F40 was epochal: an explosively fast and powerful machine that summed up everything Ferrari stood for, including a very particular bloody-mindedness.

A self-confessed ‘agitator of men’, Enzo was also a proven talent-spotter. When he hired the engineer Nicola Materazzi in 1979, he had recruited Italy’s foremost authority on the emerging turbocharging technology. As well as working on Scuderia Ferrari’s early 1980s F1 cars, Materazzi also oversaw the team that developed the GTO. This was originally designed to be a Group B racer, but was swiftly repurposed as a road car when the FIA cancelled the series amid safety concerns. Despite its complex birth, the GTO sold so well that Enzo Ferrari was keen to commission a successor. The F40 was named to honour the company’s 40 seismic years. Ferrari intended to manufacture 400, but production exceeded 1,300 units by the end of its run.