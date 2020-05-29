the latest Ferrari Magazine

The Official Ferrari Magazine dedicates the cover of issue 46 to the new Ferrari Roma, which steals the scene in the Italian capital’s spellbinding after dark hours. The stunning night-time pictures accompany an exclusive short story by author Ben Shott, who takes readers on an adventure of art and espionage.

Another capital, Hanoi - an enchanting mix of old-world charm and modern-day metropolis -, reveals its exotic flair. The official Ferrari Magazine takes you for a ride through the city and gives you a glimpse of the new Formula 1 street-circuit that next year will host the first ever Vietnamese GP on what promises to be a challenging and really fast track

We then meet two racing champions of the past and present. The great Mario Andretti recounts his extraordinary victory at the 1970 Sebring 12-Hours at the wheel of a Ferrari 512. Separately, Nicklas Nielsen, from Denmark, tells how he raced his way up the rankings of the Challenge Series to become an official Prancing Horse GT racer, the youngest of the team.