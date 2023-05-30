“The feedback you get is almost identical to the sensations you feel in the car on a circuit. You can replicate everything, including the exact composition of the asphalt and the degradation the tyres undergo. You can control all the variables. There has been a continuous evolution in terms of the graphics, on how detailed the feedback is to the driver, on the pedal feel, on the vibrations that are fed to the driver, on everything. Contemporary F1 cars are bigger and heavier, less agile, perhaps. But the tyres are also bigger, there is more mechanical and aerodynamic grip, and much more downforce. Get behind the wheel of a 2017-spec car and the difference to the driver is immediately transparent.”

Simulator designers and engineers talk about latency, which is effectively the gap between what happens on the sim versus real world racing conditions. On the latest Ferrari simulator this is now less than four milliseconds, while the system’s bandwidth is more than 55hz across what are called six ‘degrees of freedom’ (DOF, for short). This is the technical way of describing how accurately the information on the main screen is processed and conveyed on each plane of movement to the driver and what’s called his ‘vestibular’ system. The lower the latency the faster the driver will be able to respond to dynamic phenomena such as under- or oversteer.