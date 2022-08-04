The programme’s creative staff are always on the hunt for content that can be incorporated into their vast offering, which is how a collaboration came about between the Maranello Style Centre and Cool Hunting, the online lifestyle magazine established 19 years ago that focusses on creativity and innovation in the fields of art, design, and technology.

Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari Chief Design Officer, called the project “a meeting of cultures, between our brand and the knowledge of traditional Japanese craftsmanship that they proved able to incorporate into the car”.

It all began in New York with a meeting in the Ferrari Tailor Made showroom in Manhattan in 2019, just after the launch of the Ferrari Roma. Evan Orensten and Josh Rubin, Executive Editor and Executive Creative Director, respectively, of Cool Hunting had just themselves returned from a series of research trip to Japan, where they sought to discover traditional crafts and artisanal methods handed down for generations.