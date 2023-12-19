INCREDIBLE GARAGES WITH SWIZZ BEATZ

Designed by Wallace Cunningham, the iconic Razor House is home to record producer, DJ, rapper and songwriter Swizz Beatz. The music aficionado finds the setting of the house, along the Californian coast, serves as the perfect backdrop to his Ferrari collection, which includes a side-by-side Monza SP1 and SP2. “My goal is to have all the SPs,” Beatz says, adding that he has seen many collections, but few collectors “really collect properly”.