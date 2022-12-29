In it for the long run

Le Mans is where Ferrari forged its international reputation. After its 1949 victory, it was elevated into the sports car premier league.





There had been earlier wins for Enzo Ferrari’s precocious new sports car company. Just one year after the first Ferrari left the new Maranello factory in 1947, Prancing Horse cars won Sicily’s Targa Florio and the Mille Miglia – the daunting 1000-mile road race from Brescia to Rome and back. These were elite sports car races, never mind that entrants were overwhelmingly Italian.

Le Mans, on the other hand, was truly international, attracting the best teams from France, Germany and the UK, as well as Italy. Later, the Americans and Japanese would chase (and achieve) glory.