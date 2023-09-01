Iconic Collection Arrives At Milan's Flagship Store

A sea of fans for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Ferrari Store in Milan. On the evening of 30 August, just a few days before the eagerly awaited Monza Grand Prix, the two Scuderia drivers met fans and supporters in the city centre. It was also an opportunity to admire an exhibition of some iconic suits worn by great Ferrari drivers of the past and present, from those worn in races by Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso to the yellow one used just last year at Monza by Leclerc to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Prancing Horse.

