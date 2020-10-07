Eyes on the road

The development process is multi-step. At first, the ergonomics team at Maranello works on defining the driving position, a process more about numbers - distances, angles, alignment and myriad other parameters - than anything else. The results are then shared with Human Machine Interface (HMI) team colleagues, and the two work on creating the cockpit proper.

When working together, the teams’ most important ally is the driving simulator. This is used to recreate driving conditions in a precise and repeatable way. The process starts with “free interaction”, which takes place on a selection of virtual roads that are very different from each other and which create a virtual driving experience that is extremely similar to reality. The routes themselves are the virtual equivalents of the ones used in the real world, such as - for example - the Puianello Scenario, a Ferrari test-driver classic.