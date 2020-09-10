CALIBRATED TO THE THOUSANDTH GP

This Sunday’s Mugello Grand Prix will see Ferrari establish a very special sporting landmark: the one thousandth Formula One race in the illustrious history of its Scuderia.

This is Formula One’s seventieth season since the sport’s inception in 1950 and Ferrari is unique as the only racing team in the world to have competed in each and every one of them (although the team missed out on the opening race at Silverstone in May 1950).

The fact that this admirable milestone will be reached on home turf renders the occasion all the more emotional for the Italian team. To commemorate this unique achievement a unique timepiece has been created by Hublot to reflect the Swiss watchmaker’s close relationship with the values of the Scuderia.

The Hublot Big Bang 1000GP model comes in two versions, each issued in a limited edition of only twenty individual pieces.